GRIES - Dolores of Levittown, NY on September 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Robert (Theresa), Patti Whitmarsh, and Christopher (Susan). Adored grandmother of Bobby, Jennifer, Jacklyn, Kimberly and Tyler. Cherished great-grandmother of Christian. Dear sister of Patricia (Richard). Friends may call Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, Hicksville location, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville. Mass Thursday 11:15 AM at Holy Family R.C. Church, Hicksville NY. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 4, 2019