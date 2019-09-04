Home

Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Hicksville
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville, NY 11801
(516) 931-0262
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Hicksville
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville, NY 11801
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Hicksville
47 Jerusalem Avenue
Hicksville, NY 11801
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:15 AM
Holy Family R.C. Church
Hicksville , NY
View Map
Resources
Dolores Gries Notice
GRIES - Dolores of Levittown, NY on September 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Loving mother of Robert (Theresa), Patti Whitmarsh, and Christopher (Susan). Adored grandmother of Bobby, Jennifer, Jacklyn, Kimberly and Tyler. Cherished great-grandmother of Christian. Dear sister of Patricia (Richard). Friends may call Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, Hicksville location, 47 Jerusalem Avenue, Hicksville. Mass Thursday 11:15 AM at Holy Family R.C. Church, Hicksville NY. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 4, 2019
