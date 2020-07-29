FILIPPONE - Dolores J., 88 a longtime Bethpage resident passed away on April 7, 2020. Due to the pandemic, her loved ones were unable to celebrate Dolores' life as desired. A private entombment was held April 10, 2020 at Pinelawn Memorial Park where she was laid to rest with her beloved husband Albert. Dolores was predeceased by her parents Alfred and Deolinda Viveiros and sisters Joanna and Lucille. She is survived by her loving children Douglas (Sandra), Robert (the late Katherine) and Barbara Tourangeau (Guy). Adored grandmother of Nicole, Guy, Kelly, Douglas and Jamie. Cherished great-grandmother of Brianna. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, August 1st, 1pm at St. Martin of Tours RC Church. Her family would appreciate donations in Dolores' honor to St. Martin of Tours RC Church; 220 Central Avenue, Bethpage. Arrang-ements entrusted to Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc.







