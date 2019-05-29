Home

N.F. Walker Funeral Home Inc
2039 Merrick Ave
Merrick, NY 11566
(516) 378-0303
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart R.C. Church
720 North Merrick Ave
Resources
Dolores J. Manning Notice
MANNING - Dolores J. of North Merrick, on May 25, 2019. Retired NY Telephone Company. Beloved wife of Robert Manning. Loving aunt of Maureen and Phil Walker. Dear sister in law of Lenny Manning and his wife Gail. Visiting at N. F. Walker, Inc. Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Ave., Merrick Tuesday, May 28 from 2-4 and 7-9PM. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 720 North Merrick Ave. on Wednesday at 10AM. Interment at The Cemetery of the Holy Rood, Westbury, NY. www.nfwalkerfh.com
Published in Newsday on May 29, 2019
