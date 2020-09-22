1/
Dolores Jean Mclaughlin
MCLAUGHLIN - Dolores Jean CSJ, formerly known as Sister Vincent Maura on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Wake will be held at Fullerton Funeral Home Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 7:00PM to 9:00PM. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10:30AM at St. Christopher Church in Baldwin. Sister Dolores is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph. Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, NY. 11717.



Published in Newsday on Sep. 22, 2020.
