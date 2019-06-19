|
MININNI - Dolores M. of N. Massapequa on June 17, 2019 at the age of 95. Devoted wife of the late Frank. Loving mother of Linda Hawk, Lawrence (Rose), and Donna Reinhart (Robert). Cherished grandmother of 10 grand-children, 22 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving family and friends. Family will receive friends Wednesday 7-9:30pm and Thursday 2-4pm and 7-9:30pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main St., Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Friday 9:45am at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the are appreciated. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on June 19, 2019