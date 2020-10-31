1/
Dolores McCrone
MCCRONE - Dolores of Bohemia, born in Brooklyn, NY, died naturally on October 28, 2020 in her 91st year. Survived by her loving children Susan Rofrano (Richard), Timothy Overzat (Susan) and James Overzat (Ruth). Cherished grandchildren, Alyson, Thomas, Benjamin, Alexander, Jared and Joshua. Beloved sister of Regina Hughes. Dolores will be missed by the many lives she touched. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Avenue Ronkonkoma, NY where a religious service will be held Sunday. Funeral Service Monday, 11:30am. Inter- ment following Pinelawn Memorial Park. Visiting Sunday, 12-4 pm. www.moloneyfh.com



Published in Newsday on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
NOV
2
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Funeral services provided by
Moloney's Lake Funeral Home
132 Ronkonkoma Avenue
Lake Ronkonkoma, NY 11779
(631) 588-1515
