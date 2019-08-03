|
MCGUIRE - Dolores T., of Centerport, on August 1, 2019, 84 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Edward, Jr. Loving mother of Edward and his wife Susan, Joseph, Judith Stuertz and her husband Brian,and Christopher and his wife Rebekah. Cherished grandmother of Jillian, Edward, Charlotte, Nathaniel, Augustine, Shannon, and Julia. Reposing Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, Sunday 2-5 and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass Monday 11:15am Our Lady Queens of Martyrs Church, Centerport. Interment Northport Rural Cemetery. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 3, 2019