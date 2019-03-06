|
OLIVER - Dolores M. (nee Maher), 56, on March 1, 2019, of Hampstead, NC (formerly of Wantagh, NY). Beloved wife of Edward. Cherished sister of Denise Dreher (Joe), Richard (Joanne), Michael (Kathy), Patricia Blanch (Sergio), and the late Christopher, William, and Mary. Adored aunt to many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Reposing Thursday, March 7, from 2-4 & 7-9PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Religious Service Thursday 8PM at the funeral home. Interment 11:30 AM Friday, March 8, at Calverton National Cemetery. Schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Mar. 6, 2019