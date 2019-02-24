|
|
Candela - Dolores P. of Islip Terrace, LI, on February 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Candela. Loving mother of Anthony Candela, Louis Candela (Theresa), Paula Candela-Montalbano (Jon), Maria Candela (The late Robert Olsen), Dolores Loscalzo (Lenny) and Tonianne McKee (Kevin). Cherished grandmother of seven and great-grand-mother of five. Dear sister of Mario Lenci and the late Alfred Lenci. Adored sister-in-law to the late Trudy Lenci. Fond aunt of Denise, Frances and Paul. Devoted friend of Josephine and Rosanna. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 Mile West of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial, Wednesday 9:30 AM, at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, Islip Terrace, LI. Cremation to follow. Visiting Monday 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM and Tuesday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on Feb. 24, 2019