1/
Dolores Tassiello
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TASSIELLO - Dolores of New Hyde Park NY, formerly of Palm Harbor, FL on September 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Tassiello Jr. Loving mother of John Tassiello (Donna) and Frank Tassiello III. Cherished grandmother of Dawn, Briana, Frankie and Erick. Devoted great-grandmother of 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park Sunday, 2-4:30pm and 7- 9:30pm. Funeral service Sunday, 8pm at the funeral home. Interment to take place at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens in Palm Harbor, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meadow Brooke Care Center ATT: Suzy Zarett, 320 W. Merrick Rd, Freeport, NY 11520. www.nhpfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:30 PM
NEW HYDE PARK F H
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Visitation
07:00 - 09:30 PM
NEW HYDE PARK F H
Send Flowers
SEP
27
Funeral service
08:00 PM
NEW HYDE PARK F H
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
NEW HYDE PARK F H
506 LAKEVILLE ROAD
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-8989
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved