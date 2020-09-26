Dolores Tassiello

TASSIELLO - Dolores of New Hyde Park NY, formerly of Palm Harbor, FL on September 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Tassiello Jr. Loving mother of John Tassiello (Donna) and Frank Tassiello III. Cherished grandmother of Dawn, Briana, Frankie and Erick. Devoted great-grandmother of 4 great-grandchildren. Visitation at the New Hyde Park Funeral Home, 506 Lakeville Road, New Hyde Park Sunday, 2-4:30pm and 7- 9:30pm. Funeral service Sunday, 8pm at the funeral home. Interment to take place at Curlew Hills Memory Gardens in Palm Harbor, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meadow Brooke Care Center ATT: Suzy Zarett, 320 W. Merrick Rd, Freeport, NY 11520. www.nhpfh.com