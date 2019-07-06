Home

TEWKSBURY - Dolores (Traynor) died July 3, 2019, at the age of 81. Dolores was the beloved wife of the late John Tewksbury. Loving mother of Denise Smith (Wes), Christopher Traynor, Timothy Traynor (Mary), Daniel Traynor (Andrea), and Kurt Traynor (Vicky). Cherished grandmother of Bryan (Catherine) Smith, Amanda (Mike) Lytle, Katharina, Monique, Christine, Michael, Aryanna, Ayden, Hannah and Ava Traynor and great-grandmother of Aniela Smith. Services and burial private in Sarasota, FL.
Published in Newsday on July 6, 2019
