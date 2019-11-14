|
|
MASCOLL Dolores V. age 94 of Hempstead NY, formerly of Retreat St. Mary Jamaica West Indies departed this earth on November 7, 2019 to be with the Lord. Beloved wife of Carson. Loving mother of Janet and Jeffrey. Cherished grandmother of Claudius, Reese, and Anisa. Also survived by her sister Dolcie and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Carl C. Burnett Funeral Home, 456 South Franklin Street, Hempstead on Thursday November 14th from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A final viewing on Friday November 15th at 10am and Funeral service at 11am will be conducted at Destiny Cathedral Church, 536 South Franklin St.Hempstead. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association
Published in Newsday on Nov. 14, 2019