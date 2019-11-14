Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carl C. Burnett Funeral Home
456 South Franklin Street
Hempstead, NY
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carl C. Burnett Funeral Home
456 South Franklin Street
Hempstead, NY
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Destiny Cathedral Church
536 South Franklin St.
Hempstead, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Destiny Cathedral Church
536 South Franklin St
Hempstead, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Mascoll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores V. Mascoll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores V. Mascoll Notice
MASCOLL Dolores V. age 94 of Hempstead NY, formerly of Retreat St. Mary Jamaica West Indies departed this earth on November 7, 2019 to be with the Lord. Beloved wife of Carson. Loving mother of Janet and Jeffrey. Cherished grandmother of Claudius, Reese, and Anisa. Also survived by her sister Dolcie and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Visitation will be held at the Carl C. Burnett Funeral Home, 456 South Franklin Street, Hempstead on Thursday November 14th from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. A final viewing on Friday November 15th at 10am and Funeral service at 11am will be conducted at Destiny Cathedral Church, 536 South Franklin St.Hempstead. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association
Published in Newsday on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -