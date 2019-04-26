Home

Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Homes, Inc. - Floral Park
29 ATLANTIC AVENUE
Floral Park, NY 11001
(516) 354-0634
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Dolores VAN TASSELL Notice
VAN TASSELL - Dolores (Dee) passed away at the age of 82 on April 22, 2019. Longtime resident of Floral Park. Beloved mother of Richard and Robin. Predeceased by her husband Richard and son Robert. She had a great love of animals. Family and friends may call at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Ave., Floral Park, NY on Sunday from 2 -5pm and 7 9pm. A religious service will be held at the funeral home Monday at 10am. Burial at Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
