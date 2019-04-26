|
|
VAN TASSELL - Dolores (Dee) passed away at the age of 82 on April 22, 2019. Longtime resident of Floral Park. Beloved mother of Richard and Robin. Predeceased by her husband Richard and son Robert. She had a great love of animals. Family and friends may call at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Ave., Floral Park, NY on Sunday from 2 -5pm and 7 9pm. A religious service will be held at the funeral home Monday at 10am. Burial at Long Island National Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019