BILELLO - Domenica of Hicksville, NY on November 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Anthony (Linda), Michael, Philip and the late Joseph. Beloved grandmother of Stefanie (Dan), Andrew, Joseph, Michael V. and Michael T. Also survived by her brother Louis. Friends and family may visit Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 W. Old Country Road Hicksville NY on Tuesday 2-6pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:15am at Holy Family RC Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 30, 2020.