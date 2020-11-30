1/
Domenica Bilello
BILELLO - Domenica of Hicksville, NY on November 28, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving mother of Anthony (Linda), Michael, Philip and the late Joseph. Beloved grandmother of Stefanie (Dan), Andrew, Joseph, Michael V. and Michael T. Also survived by her brother Louis. Friends and family may visit Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home, 125 W. Old Country Road Hicksville NY on Tuesday 2-6pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:15am at Holy Family RC Church. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery.



Published in Newsday on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
10:15 AM
Holy Family RC Church
Funeral services provided by
Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Homes
125 W Old Country Road
Hicksville, NY 11801
5169357100
1 entry
November 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Vernon C. Wagner Funeral Home
