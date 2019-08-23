|
GOLIA - Domenick J. on August 21, 2019 in his 89th year. Devoted husband of Anna. Loving father of Gina (Bill), Claudine (Steve) and the late Michelle. Cherished grand-father of Gianna, Vito, Domenick, Steven Jr. and Kaitlyn. In 1979 he was proudly inducted into the Softball Hall of Fame. Reposing today 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Charles J. Schmitt Funeral Home, 3863 Merrick Road Seaford, NY. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:15am at St. William the Abbott RC Church Seaford, NY. Interment St. Raymond's Cemetery Bronx, NY. SchmittFuneralHome.com
Published in Newsday on Aug. 23, 2019