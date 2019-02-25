Home

Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
(516) 593-2521
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
West Babylon, NY
Resources
SANTONASTASO - Domenick F. of Lindenhurst, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019 in his 88th year. Beloved husband of Mae for 63 years and loving, devoted father of Frank, Joseph, Christine, John, MaryGrace, Annie, Donna, and their loving spouses. Adored grandfather of 16 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Domenick lived for his wife and family and will be greatly missed by all. Domenick served as a NYPD detective in the 69th precinct retiring after 26 years of service. He was also a veteran of the US Army having served in Germany. A mass celebrating his life will be held 11am on Tuesday February 26 at Our Lady of Grace Church in West Babylon. Interment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 25, 2019
