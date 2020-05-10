|
|
SCARLATO - Domenick, Ed.D., of Port St. Lucie, Florida, almost 92 years old, died on May 5, 2020. Domenick was born in Brooklyn, New York who was raised during the Great Depression and has been a resident of Port St. Lucie for 21 years coming from Long Island, New York. Domenick worked in the Brooklyn Navy Shipyard as a Welder Combination Mechanic building Super Aircraft Carriers and he worked his way up to a Supervisor and then an Instructor of Apprentices. In later years he became a Teacher as well as becoming an Administrator in Public Education. He received his Bachelor of Science (B.S.) Degree, Master's (M.A.) Degree and Doctorate (Ed.D.) from New York University while attending night school as well as working full time during the day and raising a family. Dr. Domenick Scarlato had a very diversified and colorful life, starting as a high school "Throw Out" to becoming a High School Administrator. Domenick was a Veteran of WWII and served as a FROGMAN (now known as the NAVY SEALS) in the U.S. Navy's Underwater Demolition Team doing E.O.D. work clearing out mines in Normandy, France. He also served in the U.S. Navy Air Corps Reserve during the Korean War and the Army National Guard. After his retirement from Public School Education, Domenick served in many Veteran Organization such as V.F.W. #1006 Post Judge Advocate; American Legion #1006 Post Commander, Division Commander, County Commander; Disabled American Veterans #113 Commander. Domenick was also a member of the Port St. Lucie Moose Lodge #513, The Elks Lodge #2658, the Sons of Italy Lodge #2319 and the Knights of Columbus #7514 as 4th Degree Knight. Domenick married his childhood sweetheart, Victoria and raised five beautiful daughters who he loved very much. Then in his seasoned years, after the death of his childhood sweetheart, he was remarried to Laraine. Domenick never had a singing lesson nor sang very much in his life, but later in retired years he found that singing was therapeutic and fulfilling. On a dare Domenick sang a Karaoke song and he was hooked. He sang at various Karaoke Clubs throughout the city and became know as "Dinatra" for his style in singing from the big band era and other great stars, favoring Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra. He had a repertoire of over 160 songs and has recorded 6 discs which are copywrited. Domenick said, "Everyone has a hidden talent and should be explored and cultivated. It's never too late!" Domenick was a successful writer and authored seven copywrited books in his seasoned years. His recent three books, "The Brooklyn Kid," "The Brooklyn Kid II" and "The Brooklyn Kid III" by Domenick Scarlato, Ed.D. were all published and now selling on Amazon. Domenick stated "Thanks to my Parents and my experiences in the U.S. Navy, helped me developed the traits of extreme motivation, self-discipline and endurance throughout my life to cope with many challenges that confronted me from the U. S. Navy FROGMAN, the Brooklyn Naval Ship Yard that closed in 1965, went to work in construction of high-rise skyscrapers in New York City, then at the age of 40 years old going to evening classes at New York University for 12 years while working full time as a Teacher then an Administrator as well as obtaining my Degrees up to a Doctoral." His parents were Damiano and Carmela Scarlato. His brother is Salvatore and his sister is Christina who he loved very much. Family means everything to Domenick. He is survived now by his wife, Laraine and five daughters and their families Toni O'Brien of Locust Grove, VA; Linda Scarlato of Amity Harbor, NY; Diana Mazzeo of Nesconset, NY; Barbara Underwood of Dix Hills, NY and Darlene Scarlato of Dana Point, CA as well as fifteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. The Viewing and Service will be held at the Yates Funeral Home in Port St. Lucie, Florida and also at Branch Funeral Home in Smithtown, NY. Domenick will be buried at St. Patrick's Cemetery, Smithtown, NY.
Published in Newsday on May 10, 2020