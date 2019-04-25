|
|
VELARDO - Domenick on April 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lillian. Loving father and father-in-law of Donna (Stephen), Frank (Ellen) and the late Domenick (Nancy). Cherished grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 14. Family and friends may visit at the Claude R. Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home, 1785 Deer Park Ave, Deer Park, NY on Friday from 2:00-4:30 & 7:00-9:30pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick RC Church on Saturday at 8:45 am. Interment to follow at St. Charles Cemetery. boydcaratozzolofuneral home.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 25, 2019