DeNEZZO- Dominic A., age 97, of Huntington. Passed away on December 2, 2020 from pneumonia. Dominic was born in Corona Queens and graduated from Newtown High School. Devoted husband to Letitia and proud father of Donald (Lori), Robert (Marylu) and Steven. Cherished grandfather to Jessica, Dominic, Robert, Nicholas, Katelyn, Jason, Leanne and Steven. He was blessed with 2 great-grandchildren Vincent and Capris. Dominic was a WWII Army Air Force Veteran who flew 33 combat missions and received combat medals with 5 Bronze Stars and two Oak Leaf Clusters. Dominic became a NYC Building Inspector after the war and later formed a home improvement contracting company with his father Phillip. He was a competitive bowler, loved to travel and was an avid golfer and tennis player. Dominic is pre-deceased by his wife Letitia, brother Phillip and sisters Laura, Mary, Lucy and Ronnie. He is survived by brother John and sister Anne. Visitation at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station on Sunday December 6, from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at Our Lady Queen Of Martyrs R.C. Church in Centerport on Monday December 7 at 10 am. maconnellfuneralhome.com