POSILLICO Dominic J. January 6, 1932 to May 9, 2020. Longtime Farmingdale resident and business leader Dominic J. Posillico passed away, peacefully, at his home on May 9, 2020, of natural causes at the age of 88. Dominic was born and raised in Farmingdale, was graduated from Farmingdale High School in 1949 and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics from Villanova University in 1953. After two years of service in the U.S. Army, in 1956 Dominic joined his father, Joseph D. Posillico Sr., in the family owned business J.D. Posillico, Inc.. Starting out as a small trucking company in 1946, Dominic, later joined by his brothers Mario and Joseph D. Jr., and a young engineer, Charles A. Gargano, P.E., was instrumental in growing J.D. Posillico, Inc. into one of Long Island's largest and most successful heavy construction firms. Dominic possessed a brilliant mind and led the company's Estimating and Engineering department until his retirement in 1982. After retirement, he spent most of his time in the Rancho Mirage, CA where he focused on real estate development and construction. In his later years, he returned to his home in Fort Salonga, NY in order to spend more time with his family, whom he loved unconditionally. He was a humble, kind, and generous man who would not hesitate to help a friend, family member, or friend of a family member in need. His first wife, Dorothy (nee Kosikowski), also from Farmingdale and a graduate of Farmingdale High School, passed away from cancer in 1978. Dominic is survived by his brother Mario, 3 children, Joseph K. (Patricia), Mary Hurst (Christopher) and Lisa Magro, eight grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren, as well his great aunt, Angela Adamo, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and dear friend Rosemary Luisi. A private service was held on May 16, 2020. A memorial mass and celebration of his life will be arranged when conditions permit. Donations can be made in his memory to The Dominic J. Posillico Memorial Fund supporting Northwell Health Hospice Care Network's Children and Family Bereavement Program, 99 Sunnyside Blvd., Woodbury, N.Y. 11997, 516-224-6467 https://www.hospicecarenetwork.org/honor-dominic-j-posillico/ or in his memory to St. Jude Memorial Funds, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148, 1-800-822-6344 https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6639188&pg=personal&fr_id=39300
Published in Newsday on May 24, 2020