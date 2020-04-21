|
PETRELLA- Dominic on April 18, 2020, age 98, of Oyster Bay, NY. Beloved husband of the late Angelina (Anne). Loving father of Anita and Richard Vultaggio, and Joan Petrella. Cherished grandfather of Richard K. Vultaggio, and Lorraine Vultaggio. Dear brother of Anthony and Doris Petrella, and the late Virginia and Carmen Abate. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. In lieu of flowers contributions should be made to United Way of Long Island - United Together: COVID-19 Response Fund, unitedwayli.org, 819 Grand Blvd., Deer Park, NY 11729. In light of the current circumstances the family will be keeping the immediate Funeral Services private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. oysterbayfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 21, 2020