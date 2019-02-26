Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Resources
More Obituaries for Dominick Benvenuto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dominick Benvenuto

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dominick Benvenuto Notice
BENVENUTO - Dominick of Glen Head, NY on Feb. 25, 2019. Beloved father of Dawn Ryan (David), the late Mark (Nene), the late Glenn and the late Gregg Benvenuto. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Toni Lee, Katie, Sassy and Ben. Dear brother of the late James (Patricia). Visiting Wed. 2-4 & 7-9pm at Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Service Thur. 10am at the funeral home. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery, Locust Valley, NY. Contributions may be made to .
Published in Newsday on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitting Funeral Home
Download Now