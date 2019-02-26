|
|
BENVENUTO - Dominick of Glen Head, NY on Feb. 25, 2019. Beloved father of Dawn Ryan (David), the late Mark (Nene), the late Glenn and the late Gregg Benvenuto. Cherished grandfather of Michael, Toni Lee, Katie, Sassy and Ben. Dear brother of the late James (Patricia). Visiting Wed. 2-4 & 7-9pm at Whitting Funeral Home 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com Funeral Service Thur. 10am at the funeral home. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery, Locust Valley, NY. Contributions may be made to .
Published in Newsday on Feb. 26, 2019