DeCRESCENZO - Dominick of Islip, NY on December 3, 2020. Proud US Army Veteran (1968-70), current Commander of American Legion Rusy-Bohm Post 411, and longtime sanitation worker for the NYC Department of Sanitation (Queens North 8). Loving husband of Paulette. Beloved father of Anna Kelley (Gerard), Renee Clock (Brian), and John (Ashley). Cherished grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 8. Devoted brother of Anna Saggese (Michael) and Nicholina DeCrescenzo, and brother-in-law of Darlene and James Castro. Also survived by his many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting will be Monday from 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home, 172 Main Street, Islip. Military honors and American Legion service will begin Monday at 7:15pm, with the religious service to follow. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rusy Bohm Post 411, 39 Nassau Avenue, Islip, NY 11751, would be appreciated. Overtonfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
