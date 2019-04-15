|
|
DELUCA- Dominick of Islip, NY, on April 14, 2019 at the age of 95. Dominick was a proud World War II Veteran, fighting at the Invasion of Normandy. He was the recipient of the Purple Heart as well as the French Legion of Honour Medal. Predeceased by his beloved wife Alice. Loving father of Barbara Trabold (James), Raymond DeLuca (Joanne), and Ronald DeLuca (Susan). Cherished grandfather of eight and great grandfather of seven. Devoted brother of Patrick and Joseph. Visiting will be Tuesday from 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home Inc, 172 Main Street in Islip. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday morning at St Mary's RC Church in East Islip. Interment to follow at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Bay Shore. www.overtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Apr. 15, 2019