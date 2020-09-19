Dominick Galletta

GALLETTA- Dominick, 84, of Sayville NY, passed away September 17, 2020. He was the son of the late Anthony Galletta Sr. and Bertha Cinotta Galletta. Dominick was born and raised in Merrick, NY. During his early years in Merrick, he was a standout basketball player in multiple leagues in the area. After Dominick married and moved to Sayville he worked for the Long Island Lighting Company for 34 years before retiring in 1996. He enjoyed coaching youth teams in Sayville's Little League Baseball, in South Bay Com- munity's Football League, and in CYO Basketball. In his free time, Dominick loved tinkering in his family's basement workshop and had excellent woodworking skills creating various items from scratch to finish. He also loved vegetable gardening and every Summer would have an abundance of tomatoes to share with family and friends. Dominick is survived by his wife of 62 years, Diane. He was a dedicated father to his children Lauren (Robert) and Dominick (Kay); a great brother to William and brother-in-law to Kay and Charles; a loving grandfather to Matthew (Tori), Hilary (Jack), Andrew, and Michael; a sweet great-grandfather to Audrey and a special uncle to Anthony (Robin), Christina (David), Ronald and Lori (Bill). He is predeceased by his twin brother Anthony. He will be deeply missed by all. Reposing Sunday 4-7 pm at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home 683 Montauk Hwy., Bayport. Chapel Service Monday 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment to follow Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations to Good Shepherd Hospice, 110 Bi-County Blvd., Suite 114, Farmingdale, NY 11735 would be appreciated.







