|
|
GAROFALO - Dominick (94) of Brentwood, on April 1, 2020. Beloved Husband of Filomena. Devoted father of Antoinette Forster (Bruce) and Marianne Ryder (Lawrence) . Cherished brother of Antoinette, Felice (Laura), Geraldo (Lucia), Maria, Michael (Nicolina) and deceased brothers Frank and Carmine. Loving Grandfather to Alexander and Christopher. Dominick was a hard working family man dedicated to attaining the American dream as an Italian immigrant. He enjoyed gardening often giving his neighbors gifts from the garden. In addition he was a beekeeper and a long time hunter. He was a wine maker who loved wine and in his love for nature he frequently visited his upstate cabin. He was known to all as a lovable and feisty character. Private Services to be at the Michael J. Grant Funeral Homes, INC. 571 Suffolk Avenue followed by a Private Interment at Pinelawn Memorial. We hope to have a gathering with family and friends in the months ahead to celebrate his life.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 6, 2020