Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
(516) 676-1180
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home
26 Franklin Avenue
Glen Cove, NY 11542
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Gertrude RC Church
Bayville, NY
Dominick Malusa Notice
MALUSA - Dominick of Locust Valley, NY on May 6, 2019, age 87. Beloved husband of the late Marie. Loving father of John (Allyson), Mark (Ben), Robert and Stephen (Karen). Dear brother of Marco (Marie). Proud grandfather of Michael, Matthew, Melanie, Brian and Stephen. Great-grandfather of Isaac. Visiting at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove, Friday 3-5 & 7-9pm. Mass, St. Gertrude RC Church, Bayville, Saturday, 9:30am. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery. www.DodgeThomas.com
Published in Newsday on May 9, 2019
