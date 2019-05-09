|
MALUSA - Dominick of Locust Valley, NY on May 6, 2019, age 87. Beloved husband of the late Marie. Loving father of John (Allyson), Mark (Ben), Robert and Stephen (Karen). Dear brother of Marco (Marie). Proud grandfather of Michael, Matthew, Melanie, Brian and Stephen. Great-grandfather of Isaac. Visiting at Dodge-Thomas Funeral Home, Glen Cove, Friday 3-5 & 7-9pm. Mass, St. Gertrude RC Church, Bayville, Saturday, 9:30am. Interment Locust Valley Cemetery. www.DodgeThomas.com
Published in Newsday on May 9, 2019