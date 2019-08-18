|
PULITO- Dominick, 96, formerly of Wantagh and Moriches on August 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Gloria. Loving father of Joseph (Laurie) and the late Michael. Cherished grandfather of Corrine (Mario) and great - grandfather of Jordan, Gavin, and Addison. Visiting hours Sunday, August 18th 2-4:30 and 7-9pm at the Overton Funeral Home, Inc, 172 Main Street, Islip. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10am at St. Patrick's RC Church in Bay Shore. Interment to fol-low in St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale. In lieu of flowers, donations In Dominick's name to Sun Coast Hospice Foundation www.suncoasthospicefoun dation.org are appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 18, 2019