Dominick Santanella

SANTANELLA - Dominick, long time resident for 59 years of Lake Ronkonkoma, NY on August 20, 2020 in his 84th year. Known as the Hot Dog Man of Lake Ronkonkoma. Beloved husband of Adeline, loving father of Amelia McStay (Pat), Frank Santanella (Kathi), Patricia Stuart (Al) and Annette Doorty (Chris). Dear brother of Mary Bavero. Cherished grandpa of 7, Papa of 1 and 2 on the way. Reposing Moloney's Lake Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 132 Ronkonkoma Avenue, Lake Ronkonkoma, where a religious service will be held Friday. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:00AM at St. Joseph's RC Church, Ronkonkoma, New York. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Coram, New York. Visiting Thursday 2:00-5:00PM and Friday 5:00-8:00PM. Moloneyfh.com