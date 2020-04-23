|
|
GEORGE- Don a.k.a Daddy Don to all, passed April 13th due to COVID-19. He is survived by his daughters: Kelli George, Lisa Schembri and Rachel Ball and his son-in-laws James and Nick and grandchildren Jenna, Bren and Gage. He is also survived by Lisa and Peter Gunn & their children Faith & Christian who referred to him as their grandfather. A friend to all who knew him, he would give the shirt off his back. His passions included treating his daughter Kelli's friends as his own, singing, playing guitar and listening to country western music . He loved shooting pool and playing rummikub. The adversity he endured during his life was met head on with a positive attitude and smile. He was loved greatly and will be missed. A Memorial service to be announced at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 23, 2020