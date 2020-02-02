|
|
HOOLAN - Don, of Port St. Lucie, FL, formerly of Upper Brookville and Mill Neck, NY, passed away on January 24, 2020. He was born in 1947 in Queens, NY. He was a true Renaissance man. Don started working at age 15 and never stopped. He enjoyed life to the fullest, while always maintaining strong family values and a driven work ethic. His businesses included Stewart Manor Country Club Inc., D and J Refreshments and DLHMCH Properties LLC. Donald was the beloved husband of Mary C. Hoolan for 31 years. He was the cherished father of Sharon Hoolan Ortiz (Wilson), Donald L. Hoolan, Jr. (Katie) and Brian S. Hoolan. He was the loving grandfather of Virginia Hoolan and Jonathan Ortiz. Dear cousin of Francis J. Porter (Nancy). Fond brother-in-law of Robert G. Chapman (Debra) and Gerald Chapman (Jennifer). Caring uncle of 3 nieces and 4 nephews, of note, Kate Andrews (Brendan), Robert G. Chapman, Jr. and great nephew, Declan Andrews. His family all believe that his enjoyment of Disney was equally matched with his love of boating. Travel became a passion, from the Great Wall of China, to the Pyramids of Egypt, to the canals of Venice, the glaciers of Alaska, the list goes on. We enjoyed our journey with him. He will be profoundly missed and be in our hearts till we meet again.Private family visitation and cremation, arranged by Yates Funeral Home. Graveside service and inurnment at Pinelawn Memorial, Long Island, New York at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Feb. 2, 2020