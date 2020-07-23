Donald Ballan

BALLAN - Donald Abraham; Don's family was his joy and his home, his haven. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, his sons Douglas (Alice) and Don (Carol), and five much-loved grandchildren: David, Mia, Elise, Amanda, and Donny. Don was born in Brooklyn, lived in Bay Ridge and graduated from Fort Hamilton High School in 1955. He spent four years in the Air Force at McChord Air Force Base in Tacoma, WA. While in the service, he became the Northwest judo champion, and also practiced the martial art of karate under the tutelage of the famed sensei Nishiyama. In 1961, he joined the Federal Aviation Agency from which he retired after 38 years of government service. Don was an avid and innovative do-it-yourselfer, who created many eye-catching structures on his premises. He graduated from Dowling College earning first a bachelor degree and later an M.B.A. and M.S.Ed. Don exercised at a health club each day and his fitness helped him to survive several life-threatening ill-nesses. He was a well-known joke teller, and had an extensive collection of jokes for every occasion. His nickname was "Big"; an appropriate soubriquet for his outsized personality. A wake will be held at St. Mary's Antiochian Orthodox Church in Brooklyn and burial at Greenwood Cemetery. A memorial celebration will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Greater Sayville Food Pantry or the Sayville Village Improvement Society (S.V.I.S.).







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store