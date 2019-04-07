Home

Donald Beetle

Donald Beetle Notice
BEETLE - Donald of Floral Park, NY on April 5, 2019, age 86. Beloved husband for 65 years of Irmgard "Scotty", dear father of Michael and Michele Spinner (late Joseph), cher-ished grandfather of Dawn (Brandon), Jessica (Adam) and Brian. Proud US Army veteran, past commander and lifetime member of American Legion Post 334. Visiting at Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 29 Atlantic Avenue, Floral Park. Monday 2-5 and 7-9:30pm. Funeral Service Tuesday 10am at Funeral Home.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 7, 2019
