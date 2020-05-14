Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
(516) 671-0807
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Whitting Funeral Home
300 Glen Cove Avenue
Glen Head, NY 11545
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Dawson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Bruce Dawson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Bruce Dawson Notice
DAWSON - Donald Bruce of Old Brookville, NY, age 72, died on May 11, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of almost thirty years, Moira, daughter Shannon, brother Robert, sister-in-law Charlene and many nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends and others whose lives Don touched at the Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com on Thursday, May 14th between the hours of 9:00 and 11:00am. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, a maximum of ten people will be allowed in the building at a time, with social distancing rules in effect.
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whitting Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -