DAWSON - Donald Bruce of Old Brookville, NY, age 72, died on May 11, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of almost thirty years, Moira, daughter Shannon, brother Robert, sister-in-law Charlene and many nieces and nephews. The family will greet friends and others whose lives Don touched at the Whitting Funeral Home, 300 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Head, NY 11545 www.whitting.com on Thursday, May 14th between the hours of 9:00 and 11:00am. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, a maximum of ten people will be allowed in the building at a time, with social distancing rules in effect.
Published in Newsday on May 14, 2020