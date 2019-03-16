Home

Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc
85 Medford Ave
Patchogue, NY 11772
(631) 475-7000
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc
85 Medford Ave
Patchogue, NY 11772
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robertaccio Funeral Home Inc
85 Medford Ave
Patchogue, NY 11772
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis deSales Church
Patchogue, NY
HANLON - Donald C., 94, of Patchogue, passed away on March 14, 2019. Donald was a proud US Navy Veteran, serving in all theatres of WWII and then again in Korea. His entire Naval career was spent on the USS Texas. Beloved husband of Patricia Hanlon. Loving father of Gary Hanlon, Douglas Hanlon (Gail), Linda Korte, and Elizabeth Norton (Nathaniel). Cherished grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 13. Visitation will be held Sunday, March 17, 2-4 and 7-9pm at Robertaccio Funeral Home, Patchogue. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, 10am at St. Francis deSales Church, Patchogue, followed by interment in LI National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 16, 2019
