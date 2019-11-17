Home

Donald E. Harkness


1930 - 2019
Donald E. Harkness Notice
HARKNESS - Donald E., died peacefully at his Huntington home October 20th, 2019, after a brief battle with pneumonia. Born in Brooklyn, NY, in 1930, he developed a life-long love of learning, the English language, art history and literature (especially Shakespeare) from his mother and graduated from Yale University with an MA in Art History. Stationed in Germany by the US Air Force just after the Korean War, he headed a group of linguists charged with gathering information and determining whether Germany and Eastern Europe had any plans to start another war in the post World War II era. In 1957, he returned to civilian life and in early 1958 took employment as an English teacher at Manhasset Public Schools, where he quickly rose through the administrative ranks retiring 33 years later as the Superintendent of Schools. In his retirement he founded Educorps, a pro bono group of retired teachers and educators dedicated to giving assistance to NYS schools in need of help, and co-authored the book "A WWI Adventure, the Life and Times of RNAS Bomber Pilot Donald E. Harkness" based on his father's World War I diaries and photos. He loved people, teaching and literature, so in his spare time he combined the three by teaching Shakespeare at Hofstra University free of charge to other teachers. He was a master wordsmith, always quick with a Shakespearean quote, or a famous and timely poem, or an apropos Latin phrase. Widowed one year from Janet, his loving wife of 63 years, he is survived by his five children: Bruce, Jeffrey, Timothy, Christopher, and Victoria as well as his three grandchildren: Carl, Daniel, and Theodore. Much loved by family, friends and colleagues, he will be sorely missed. For Wake and service details see- maconnellfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Nov. 17, 2019
