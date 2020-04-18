|
HITTER - Donald E., Holbrook, died suddenly on Wednesday April 15th, of COVID-19 after 90 years guided by unfailing Catholic faith and unconditional devotion to family, filled with dancing, riding waves & rooting for his Yankees. Born October 5, 1929 in Queens, beloved son of Margaret (Holsten) and Thomas J. Hitter, a NYC fireman who died in the line of duty in 1938. Married in 1953 to Dorothy (Feeney) whom he called the best thing that ever happened to him. They raised five children living first in Ozone Park, then Holbrook. He was a dedicated, popular route sales & deliveryman for Bond Bread and then Drakes Cakes retiring 1994. The kindness he exuded, his delight, appreciation and celebration of the world, his pride in family, his open, honest nature and his unmistakable laugh are his legacy. His happy presence wearing his bolo ties at ballroom dances around the island, supporting all his grandchildren in all their events and games, & his enthusiasm for the beach were legendary. He never met a stranger. He was loved and admired by the neighbors he greeted on his daily walks and by his many fellow dancers. We thank you all for adding to his joy. He leaves behind his wife of 66 years, Dorothy, son Thomas & wife Rebecca of Schoharie, daughters Marianne & wife Donna of Kure Beach, NC, Irene Lazaroff & husband William of Floral Park, Lisa Hulse & husband Mark of Merrick, and son William & wife Catherine of West Islip, & his grandchildren with whom he shared many a tootsie roll watching the Yankees: Bradley, Collin, Daniel, Matthew, Benjamin, Timothy, Thomas, Emily and Kimberly and great grandchildren Natalie, Kevin, Thomas & Nicholas. Future services through Moloney Family Funeral Homes and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church of Ronkonkoma. The family suggests donations in Don's memory to .
Published in Newsday from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020