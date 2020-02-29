|
|
BUSH - Donald Eric, Sr., (77) on February 25, 2020. Survived by his children; Donald E. Bush Jr. (Debbie) and Amy Arey (Brett). Grandchildren; Anthony DelValle (Krista), Bret Arey and Claire Elizabeth Bush. Great Grandchildren; Bella and Zoey DelValle. Siblings; Loren L. Bush Jr., Addrienne Kaye and the late Sylvia Cooper and Thomas D. Bush Sr. Visitation Sunday 2-4 and 7-9 pm at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes, 1001 Rte 25A, Miller Place, NY. Interment Monday 11 am at Calverton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to: Long Island Pine Barrens Society. pinebarrens.org/contribute/
Published in Newsday on Feb. 29, 2020