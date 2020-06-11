HNIS - Donald F., of West Hempstead on June 10, 2020. Beloved husband of Carole (nee Dawyot). Loving father of Laurie D'Arienzo (Peter), Cynthia Gilbert (Timothy) and Donald Hnis. Cherished brother of Richard & Patricia Hnis (Saratoga, NY) and Ken & Deborah Hnis (Cape Cod, MA). Proud grandfather of Michael D'Arienzo & Nicole Tarone, Gregory D'Arienzo, Timothy Gilbert, Julia Hnis, Carlye Gilbert, Sophia D'Arienzo & Lily Gilbert. Adored son of the late Rudolph and Henrietta Hnis. Also survived by many fond nieces and nephews. Don was born in Queens, NY. Don graduated from Garden City High School and Hofstra University on Long Island. A proud U.S. Veteran who served as a tank instructor in Fort Knox, KY. Don went on to a long and prosperous career as a Vice President at Banker's Trust and NatWest. Don and his extended family enjoyed the endless days of summer at the family bungalow in Sound Beach and cabanas closer to home at Point Lookout. Don was extremely proud of his Czechoslovakian heritage and enjoyed around- the-world cruises visiting countless countries with his loving wife. Don fought a long and hard fight against cancer, his determination that kept him going was his love for his family. Visitation under social distancing protocol will be on Friday, June 12 from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the Claude R. Boyd-Caratozzolo Funeral Home, 1785 Deer Park Avenue, Deer Park, NY 11729. Religious service will begin at 8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, June 13 at St. Catherine of Sienna R.C. Church, 33 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square at 11:30am. Interment to follow at Holy Rood Cemetery in Westbury. Please visit the guestbook at wwwboyd-caratozzolfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on Jun. 11, 2020.