MOLLITOR Donald F. Sr., passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020 at age 85. He was at his Lancaster, PA. (formerly of Westbury) home surrounded by his 5 loving children. Beloved husband of the late Catherine (Kaiser), his HS sweetheart and wife of 56 years. Donald was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and fought hard for 7 months. He was able to spend that precious time with his children and grandchildren. On that Friday in June he was reunited with his beloved wife, Catherine, who passed away in 2013. Donald born and raised in Westbury, met Catherine at St. Brigid's grammar school at the age of 13. Donald graduated from Westbury High School and studied at Columbia University. After college he joined the US Army and was stationed in Germany for 2 years. When he returned home he married his sweetheart, Catherine on November 22, 1956. They went on to raise 5 children - Donald (Jill), James (Deborah), Susan (Tony), Richard (Nanette) and Gary (Anna). Over the years he was able to share in the lives of his 13 grandchildren. Donald was a member of Westbury Fire Department for 43 years. Before retiring to Pennsylvania he was a Wine and Liquor salesman for over 25 years. Other than his family and friends, he also enjoyed traveling to Vermont, gardening, cooking, wine, Jazz, sports and of course the NY Giants. Family will receive friends Friday, September 18th from 2-7pm at Donohue- Cecere Funeral Home, 290 Post Ave., Westbury, NY. Funeral Mass Saturday, September 19th at 9:15am at St. Brigid's Church, Westbury. Interment at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury. In lieu of flowers donation to Hospice and Community Care of Lancaster, PA.







