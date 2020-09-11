1/
Donald Frank Lang
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LANG - Donald Frank, 90, lifelong resident of Bethpage on September 10, 2020. Re- tired employee of Grumman Aerospace. Beloved husband of 67 years to Marilyn. Loving father of Janis Giles and Susan Hickey (Thomas). Cherished grandfather of Daniel (Amanda), Andrew, Jennifer Scarpella (Anthony), Thomas (Tara) and Christine. Adored great-grandfather of Johanna, Abigail, Ethan and Anna. Dear brother of the late Woodrow. The family will receive visitors Sunday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Service Monday, 10 am at the funeral home. Interment following at Pinelawn Memorial Park.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arthur F. White Funeral Home Inc
234 Broadway
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 931-1454
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved