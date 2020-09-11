LANG - Donald Frank, 90, lifelong resident of Bethpage on September 10, 2020. Re- tired employee of Grumman Aerospace. Beloved husband of 67 years to Marilyn. Loving father of Janis Giles and Susan Hickey (Thomas). Cherished grandfather of Daniel (Amanda), Andrew, Jennifer Scarpella (Anthony), Thomas (Tara) and Christine. Adored great-grandfather of Johanna, Abigail, Ethan and Anna. Dear brother of the late Woodrow. The family will receive visitors Sunday, 2-4 and 7-9 pm at Arthur F. White Funeral Home, Inc., 234 Broadway, Bethpage. Funeral Service Monday, 10 am at the funeral home. Interment following at Pinelawn Memorial Park.







