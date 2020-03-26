|
|
LINDSAY - Donald G., 65, of Garden City and Nassau Point, NY, on March 21, 2020. Beloved husband of Ellen (nee Wilkinson). Adored father of Kathryn (Ryan J. Short), Margaret (Matthew J. Pietroforte) and James Chandler Lindsay. Dearest Da of Keira and Conor Short and Jack Pietroforte. Loving brother of J. Regis Lindsay (Denise) and Mary E. Gardner (Glenn). Caring son in law of Gladys and Joseph T. Wilkinson. Don was a proud graduate of Xavier High School and St. John's University. Private interment at Holy Rood Cemetery on March 26th under the direction of Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Garden City, NY. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Xavier High School, Office of Advancement, 30 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 26, 2020