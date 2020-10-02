1/1
Donald (Donnie) Greene
GREENE- Donald (Donnie) 80, formerly of Bay Shore, NY, passed away on September 27, 2020, in Jupiter, Florida. Donald was born on November 1, 1939, in Queens, NY, to Harold and Ethelynne (Marker) Greene. He attended the United States Coast Guard Academy and went on to become a successful Wall Street tra-der for over forty years with Solomon Brothers and Fundamental Brokers, Inc. Don was an avid golfer, longtime member of Southward Ho Country Club, and a board member of the Long Island Charity Classic Golf Tournament, as well as other charitable organizations. He was a sports enthusiast, a lifelong devoted Yankee fan, and knowledgeable in politics and world affairs. Don was known for his intelligence, sharp wit, and sarcas-tic sense of humor. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Elizabeth Hamilton. He is survived by his sister, Virginia Gennaro, & brothers, Douglas Greene & Richard Greene; his nine children: Denise Barnes, Kathleen Lahey, Timothy Greene, Lori Glynn, Thomas Greene, Christine Wernersbach, Janet Wall, Courtney Greene & Kevin Greene; and twelve grandchildren and one great-granchild. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 2, 2020.
