Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
6447 Route 25 A
Wading River, NY 11792
(631) 929-4111
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
6447 Route 25 A
Wading River, NY 11792
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
6447 Route 25 A
Wading River, NY 11792
View Map

Donald J. O'Toole


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald J. O'Toole Notice
O'TOOLE - Donald J. of Syosset, NY on March 7, 2020. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Genevieve (nee) Russell. He is survived by his loving sister Ailleen Domos, and many great-nieces and nephews. He was a proud member of the US Navy, the Comanche Raiders Marching Band and The American Legion. Visitation will take place at the Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home, 6447 Route 25A, Wading River, NY 11792 on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10am-11am. A prayer service will take place at the funeral home at 11:00am. Burial to follow at St. Patrick's RC Cemetery, Chicken Valley Road, Glen Head, NY 11545.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -