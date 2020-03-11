|
|
O'TOOLE - Donald J. of Syosset, NY on March 7, 2020. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Genevieve (nee) Russell. He is survived by his loving sister Ailleen Domos, and many great-nieces and nephews. He was a proud member of the US Navy, the Comanche Raiders Marching Band and The American Legion. Visitation will take place at the Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home, 6447 Route 25A, Wading River, NY 11792 on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10am-11am. A prayer service will take place at the funeral home at 11:00am. Burial to follow at St. Patrick's RC Cemetery, Chicken Valley Road, Glen Head, NY 11545.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 11, 2020