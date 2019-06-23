Newsday Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
(631) 472-0122
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:30 PM
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
683 Montauk Hwy
Bayport, NY 11705
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:45 AM
Our Lady of the Snow RC Church
Blue Point, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Sheehan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald J. Sheehan Sr.


1933 - 2019 Notice Condolences
Donald J. Sheehan Sr. Notice
SHEEHAN - Donald J. Sr. of Bayport peacefully passed away on June 21, 2019. Don leaves his wife Iva and five children, Donald Jr. (Kathy), Timothy (Lisa), James (Heidi), Robert (Erika) and Allison De Sieno (Dominic), twelve grandchildren and five great-grand-children. He grew up in Patchogue and Blue Point, and was a Captain in the United States Marine Corps. Don had a Masters Degree from Stony Brook University, and attended The Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration. He worked for the Grumman Aerospace Corporation for forty years, and taught at Stony Brook University for sixteen years after retiring from Grumman. He enjoyed fishing, reading, gardening, travelling, and was active in the community. Visitation will be at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy, Bayport, NY 11705 on Monday, June 24 from 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday 9:45 am at Our Lady of the Snow RC Church in Blue Point, followed by burial with military honors in the Blue Point Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bayport-Blue Point Foundation and the .
Published in Newsday on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home
Download Now