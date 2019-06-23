SHEEHAN - Donald J. Sr. of Bayport peacefully passed away on June 21, 2019. Don leaves his wife Iva and five children, Donald Jr. (Kathy), Timothy (Lisa), James (Heidi), Robert (Erika) and Allison De Sieno (Dominic), twelve grandchildren and five great-grand-children. He grew up in Patchogue and Blue Point, and was a Captain in the United States Marine Corps. Don had a Masters Degree from Stony Brook University, and attended The Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration. He worked for the Grumman Aerospace Corporation for forty years, and taught at Stony Brook University for sixteen years after retiring from Grumman. He enjoyed fishing, reading, gardening, travelling, and was active in the community. Visitation will be at Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, 683 Montauk Hwy, Bayport, NY 11705 on Monday, June 24 from 2-4:30 and 7-9:30 pm. Funeral Mass will be on Tuesday 9:45 am at Our Lady of the Snow RC Church in Blue Point, followed by burial with military honors in the Blue Point Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bayport-Blue Point Foundation and the . Published in Newsday on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary