R. Stutzmann & Son
2000 Hillside Ave
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
(516) 352-3434
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
R. Stutzmann & Son
2000 Hillside Ave
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R. Stutzmann & Son
2000 Hillside Ave
New Hyde Park, NY 11040
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
9:15 AM
Notre Dame R. C. Church
New Hyde Park, NY
Donald J. Willner Notice
WILLNER - Donald J., 90, of New Hyde Park, NY passed on March 10, 2019. Predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years Doris Willner. Beloved father of Donna (James), Gary (Susan), Robert (Doreen), Steven (Susan) Willner. Loving grandfather to Alexis, Daniel, Max, Diana, Jennifer, Joseph, Tracey, and Lindsey. Friends and Family are welcome to come pay their respects on Tuesday, March 12 from 2pm - 4pm and 6pm - 8pm at R. Stutzmann & Son of New Hyde Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, March 13, at Notre Dame R. C. Church, New Hyde Park 9:15am.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 11, 2019
