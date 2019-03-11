|
|
WILLNER - Donald J., 90, of New Hyde Park, NY passed on March 10, 2019. Predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years Doris Willner. Beloved father of Donna (James), Gary (Susan), Robert (Doreen), Steven (Susan) Willner. Loving grandfather to Alexis, Daniel, Max, Diana, Jennifer, Joseph, Tracey, and Lindsey. Friends and Family are welcome to come pay their respects on Tuesday, March 12 from 2pm - 4pm and 6pm - 8pm at R. Stutzmann & Son of New Hyde Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, March 13, at Notre Dame R. C. Church, New Hyde Park 9:15am.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 11, 2019