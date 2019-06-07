|
EPPLE - Donald John of Levittown, NY, known to all as "Pop Pop," passed away on June 4, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved husband to the late Margaret. Loving father of Donald, Kenneth and his wife Julie, and the late Thomas. Cherished grandfather of Jacqueline, Matthew, Amanda, D.J., Courteney, Tyler, and the late Colette. Adored great-grandfather of Dylan and Cameron. Proud US Air Force Veteran.Dedicated Steamfitter, Local 638 Life Member. Family will receive friends Saturday, 7-9 pm, and Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7-9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS Pkwy) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 9:45 am, at St. Raphael R.C. Church in East Meadow, NY. Cremation Private. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on June 7, 2019