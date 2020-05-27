|
|
SMITH Donald John, of Bay Shore, LI and Toms River, NJ on May 24, 2020, in his 89th year. Devoted husband of Joyce Ann Smith (nee Schlager), treasuring 63 years of a marriage filled with faith, family, travel and friendship until her passing in September 2015. Loving father of Donna (Edward) Mateyka, Brian (Lorraine) Smith, Diane (Jeremy) Weiner, Eileen (Michael) Meehan, and Nancy (Patrick) Buonamassa. Cherished Pop Pop of 13 grandchildren, 8 great -grandsons and 2 great-granddaughters. Loving brother of Kenneth (Lida) Smith and Lorraine (Richard) Strong, and proud Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Donald cherished the memories of his departed siblings, Leonard (Mary) Smith, Claire Smith and Mildred Smith, and his parents, Leonard and Mary Smith. Donald greatly enjoyed time with family, and joyfully attended all events celebrating the accomplishments of his grandchildren in academics, athletics, art, music, dance, careers and marriages. Donald was a veteran of the US Navy, proudly serving on the USS Curtis from 1948 until his honorable discharge in 1953. He and Joyce enjoyed companionship and travel experiences with USS Curtis veterans for many years. Donald and Joyce bought their first home together on Ackerson Blvd in Bay Shore in November of 1953, spending over forty happy years raising their five children and welcoming visits from their grandchildren. It was at St. Patrick's Church in Bay Shore, that Donald first became a Knight of Columbus, and through his service and commitment was honored to become a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus. Donald was a licensed HAM radio operator since 1958, connecting as W2III with other HAMs across the country and world. He often said that this passion led him to his career at Grumman, a job he started in 1967, and truly loved until his retirement in 1992. He was so excited as he gathered the family to watch the first moon landing on July 20, 1969, proudly describing his role in the project. In later years, Grumman sent him to France for the Paris Air Show. To prepare, Donald taught himself conversational French. He became friends with his French counterpart and maintained contact for many years. He loved telling his grandchildren stories of his years at Grumman. Upon retirement, Donald and Joyce moved to Toms River, NJ. They were excited to start a new adventure on their own, and fully immersed themselves in the community and many activities. Donald enjoyed square dancing with Joyce and was happy that there was a Grumman Retirees Club and a HAM radio club. Donald was a curious, life- long learner. He was a self-taught and accomplished watercolor artist, carpenter, mechanic and golfer. He loved music, playing Scrabble and riding his bicycle. He had a deep love of the water, enjoying body surfing in the ocean, swimming in pools, and boating and fishing in the bay. When he and Joyce needed to be closer to more family, they returned to Bay Shore and lived within walking distance to St Patrick's Church and the Bay Shore Marina, two places that held many happy memories for them both. Donald lived his life to the fullest, devoted to his faith and family and friends. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Knights of Columbus charities at www.kofc.org. The K of C is actively assisting the community members impacted by COVID. Because of the restrictions imposed by COVID, services are limited to immediate family. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons Funeral Home. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on May 27, 2020