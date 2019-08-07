Home

Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
(631) 669-2400
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:45 AM
Claude R. Boyd/Spencer Funeral Home
448 West Main Street
Babylon, NY 11702
Interment
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
North Babylon Cemetery.
Donald Kuhnapfel Notice
KUHNAPFEL- Donald (Ding), 91, of W. Babylon on July 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ann. Cherished father of Robert, John, James & Thomas Brustad and Cindy Hudo. Cherished grandfather to many. Caring brother of Lester and the late Charles and Richard. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Donald was a lifelong member and Ex-Chief of the W. Babylon Fire Dept. Family and friends may gather Saturday Morning at 9:45 am at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 West Main Street, Babylon NY. A procession will follow to the North Babylon Cemetery. Interment at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Donald's name to or to the W. Babylon Fire Dept. Benevolent Association.
Published in Newsday from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019
