Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
View Map
1934 - 2019
donald lawrence Notice
LAWRENCE - Donald, of Westbury, NY, passed away on August 16, 2019, at the age of 85. Husband of the late Frances, brother of Louis, Uncle Don to four nieces and nephews, and his many friends. US Army Veteran. Donald spent over 40 years in sales of technology based businesses. He is remembered for his big heart, bright smile and unique sense of humor. Family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 14, 2:00 - 4:00 pm with a Memorial Service, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY), Wantagh, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 12, 2019
